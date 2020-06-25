|
Mr Terence (Terry) Larner Chesterfield Mr Terence (Terry) Larner
of Northwingfield Road, Grassmoor has passed away at home, aged 86 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Terry has been a local resident of Grassmoor for 60 years.
Terry worked as a miner at Glapwell Pit for 8 years.
He was then a Tube Worker until his retirement in 1990.
In his younger days,
Terry was a keen footballer for local clubs. Terry enjoyed walking, caravanning at "Skeggy", watching football
and old western movies.
Terry leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Nancie Larner, son Terry, daughter Christine, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandaughter.
Funeral Service will take place on 3rd July 2020 at 10.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to Weston Park.
Funeral directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020