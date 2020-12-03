|
Mr Terence Robinson Duckmanton Mr Terence Garwood Robinson, of Duckmanton, Chesterfield, has passed away in Halvasso, Cornwall, aged 86.
Born in Warsop and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 81 years, Terence was Director of Housing at Bolsover District Council, until his retirement in 1992.
A keen golfer and sports enthusiast, he loved reading, fishing, travelling, enjoyed good company with good food and wine. He loved to spend as much time as he could with his grandchildren.
Terence was predeceased by his wife Kathleen Bernice Robinson. He leaves daughters Helen Elizabeth and Hannah Franchesca, sons-in-law Tim, and Dean, grandchildren Toby Terence and Claudia Kate.
The funeral service takes place on December 4, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 2.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020