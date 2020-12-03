Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Robinson

Notice Condolences

Terence Robinson Notice
Mr Terence Robinson Duckmanton Mr Terence Garwood Robinson, of Duckmanton, Chesterfield, has passed away in Halvasso, Cornwall, aged 86.
Born in Warsop and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 81 years, Terence was Director of Housing at Bolsover District Council, until his retirement in 1992.
A keen golfer and sports enthusiast, he loved reading, fishing, travelling, enjoyed good company with good food and wine. He loved to spend as much time as he could with his grandchildren.
Terence was predeceased by his wife Kathleen Bernice Robinson. He leaves daughters Helen Elizabeth and Hannah Franchesca, sons-in-law Tim, and Dean, grandchildren Toby Terence and Claudia Kate.
The funeral service takes place on December 4, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 2.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -