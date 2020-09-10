Home

Mr Terence Smith Staveley Mr Terence Smith of Middlecroft Road, Staveley passed away at home, aged 63 years.
He was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Terence was employed as a retail assistant at Morrison's in Staveley.
He was a lifelong supporter of Chesterfield Football Club and enjoyed socialising and holidays with friends.
Terence's funeral service will be held on Monday 14th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral director: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, West Bars, Chesterfield, S40 1AZ. Tel 01246 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020
