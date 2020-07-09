|
|
|
Mr Terence Ward Newbold Mr Terence Ward of Occupation Road, Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Terence has been a lifelong local resident.
Terence worked for Derbyshire
County Council.
Terence's main hobbies and interests were driving.
Funeral service to take place on 9th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 10.50am.
Funeral Directors: J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY,
Tel. 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020