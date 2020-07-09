Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Ward

Notice Condolences

Terence Ward Notice
Mr Terence Ward Newbold Mr Terence Ward of Occupation Road, Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Terence has been a lifelong local resident.
Terence worked for Derbyshire
County Council.
Terence's main hobbies and interests were driving.
Funeral service to take place on 9th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 10.50am.
Funeral Directors: J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY,
Tel. 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -