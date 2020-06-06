|
Mr Terrence Scothern Newbold Mr Terrence Scothern (known as Terrie) from Newbold (formerly of Loundsley Green), passed away at Whittington Care Home, aged 77. Terrie was born in Clowne and was a lifelong resident.
Terrie was a fettler at Bryan Donkin Ltd for many years until he retired about twenty years ago.
He loved bingo and followed F1 motor racing and he was very much a family man.
Terrie leaves behind his wife Beryl and four sons and two daughters Andrew, Michael, Beverley, Karen, Richard and Nigel.
He also leaves five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Terrie is also survived by his sister Maureen and brother Barrie.
The funeral is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 9th June at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd. Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road, Tel Chesterfield 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020