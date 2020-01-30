Home

Mr Terry Allott Newbold Mr Terence Stanley Allott, known as Terry, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Terry retired as a local government officer. His previous jobs included working at Mothers Pride bakery in Cutthorpe, also NCB and as a bus driver for Chesterfield Borough Council.
His interests included music, horse racing, holidays in Spain and Portugal.
Terry leaves his sons Stephen and Tynan, daughter Sarah, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday February 5, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm.
Family flowers only.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
