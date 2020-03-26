Home

Mr Terry Rice Brockwell Mr Terence "Terry" Rice, of Brockwell, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
Born in Belfast and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 56 years, Terry worked at AGD/Post Office as a manager, retiring 35 years ago.
His interests included woodwork, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
Terry leaves his wife Christine, daughter Clare Ryall, son Brian Rice, grandchildren Ella, Arran and Phoebe.
The funeral service is due to take place on Thursday April, 2, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
