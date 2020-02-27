|
|
|
Mr Thomas Bicknell Tupton Mr Thomas Bicknell, of Tupton, has passed away at home, aged 86.
Born at Tupton and a lifelong local resident, Thomas was a builder.
His interests included horse racing and growing tomatoes.
Thomas leaves his wife of 65 years Joan, daughters Sally Ann and Louise, son Richard, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 3, Tupton Church at 10.50am, followed by a family cremation at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020