Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:45
Tupton Church
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:45
Tupton Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bicknell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Bicknell

Notice Condolences

Thomas Bicknell Notice
Mr Thomas Bicknell Tupton Mr Thomas Bicknell, of Tupton, has passed away at home, aged 86.
Born at Tupton and a lifelong local resident, Thomas was a builder.
His interests included horse racing and growing tomatoes.
Thomas leaves his wife of 65 years Joan, daughters Sally Ann and Louise, son Richard, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 3, Tupton Church at 10.50am, followed by a family cremation at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -