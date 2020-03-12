Home

Corrigan Thomas Michael Passed away on 17th February 2020,
at his home address, aged 78 years.
His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th March at Our Lady and St Thomas of Hereford Church at
1pm followed by a 1:45pm interment
at Park Cemetery Ilkeston.
All flowers welcome and donations to benefit The Multiple Sclerosis Trust.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 4LR.
Telephone: 0115 932 7687.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020
