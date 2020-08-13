|
Mr Thomas Lewis David Marris Newbold Mr Thomas Lewis David Marris 'Tom' of Newbold, Chesterfield, passed away at home, aged 79 years.
Tom was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Tom was a publican, having run the Painted Wagon, the Corner House, the Whitecotes and Masons Arms before retiring in 1991.
He enjoyed socialising, horse racing and dog racing.
Tom leaves behind his wife Margaret Marris, son Sean and daughter Tracey. His grandchildren Scott, Ashleigh, Abbie and Tyler and great grandchild Arthur.
His funeral will take place, today, Thursday 13th August at 4.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Tel Chesterfield 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020