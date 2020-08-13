Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Marris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Marris

Notice Condolences

Thomas Marris Notice
Mr Thomas Lewis David Marris Newbold Mr Thomas Lewis David Marris 'Tom' of Newbold, Chesterfield, passed away at home, aged 79 years.
Tom was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Tom was a publican, having run the Painted Wagon, the Corner House, the Whitecotes and Masons Arms before retiring in 1991.
He enjoyed socialising, horse racing and dog racing.
Tom leaves behind his wife Margaret Marris, son Sean and daughter Tracey. His grandchildren Scott, Ashleigh, Abbie and Tyler and great grandchild Arthur.
His funeral will take place, today, Thursday 13th August at 4.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Tel Chesterfield 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -