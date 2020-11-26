|
Mr Thomas Newbold Newbold Mr Thomas Newbold, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Thomas was a mobile plant operator, at Tinsley Park Steelworks for 25 years, retiring at the age of 58.
His interests included holidays, cars and gardening.
Thomas leaves his wife Patricia (Pat), daughter Karen, son Andrew, three grandsons and two granddaughters. He was predeceased by son Mark.
The funeral service takes place on November 26, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020