Mr Thomas Shaw Stonegravels Mr Thomas Shaw of St Helens Street, Stonegravels, has passed away at home, aged 68.
He was born in Chesterfield and emigrated to Australia with his family as a child before returning a few years later to Chesterfield where he has been resident ever since.
He first worked as an electrician and later changed career to health care assistant after caring for his late father.
He enjoyed spending time with his friends and socialising as well as football, movies and was an avid reader.
He is survived by a brother Terry, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 17th June.
Funeral Director: Drew Lilleker, Harold Lilleker and Sons Ltd. 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 0AQ
01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020