Mr Thomas Wilkinson Newton Lifelong local resident Thomas Wilkinson, of Newton, has passed away at home, aged 82 years.
Thomas retired in 1985 and liked going on holiday with family and friends, doing flower hanging baskets, watching football, and being around his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Irene Wilkinson, his son Kevin and daughters Anne, Marie and Bev, his twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Swanick Crematorium on 5th June 2020.
Funeral Directors: Wilkinson Bros Ltd., 10 Church Hill, Blackwell, Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 5HN Tel: 01773 811371
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020