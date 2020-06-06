Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkinson Bros Ltd
10 Church Hill
Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 5HN
01773 811371
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Thomas Wilkinson Notice
Mr Thomas Wilkinson Newton Lifelong local resident Thomas Wilkinson, of Newton, has passed away at home, aged 82 years.
Thomas retired in 1985 and liked going on holiday with family and friends, doing flower hanging baskets, watching football, and being around his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Irene Wilkinson, his son Kevin and daughters Anne, Marie and Bev, his twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Swanick Crematorium on 5th June 2020.
Funeral Directors: Wilkinson Bros Ltd., 10 Church Hill, Blackwell, Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 5HN Tel: 01773 811371
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -