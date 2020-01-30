Home

Mr Thomas Willmot Grassmoor Mr Thomas Eric Willmot, of Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91.
Born at Milltown and a lifelong local resident, Thomas had been retired for over 30 years.
His interests included gardening, crosswords.
Thomas leaves his wife Esther, daughter Elaine, granddaughter Anna.
The funeral service takes place on February 7, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 14.30hrs.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
