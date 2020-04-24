|
Mr Eric Thorpe Hillstown Lifelong Hillstown resident Mr Eric Thorpe has passed away at Willow Beck Nursing Home, aged 86.
Eric was employed as a teacher, he took early retirement due to ill health.
He was interested in photography, music and countryside.
Eric leaves his sister May Priest, brother-in-law Alan, nieces Anne Reeve and Joanne Money, nephew Tim Priest, sister-in-law Emily Thorpe.
Funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday April 27, 2020.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020