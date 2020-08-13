|
Mrs Tina Clifford Hollingwood Mrs Tina Clifford of Hollingwood has passed away, aged 47 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Tina has been a lifelong local resident.
Tina worked as a Customer Service Manager for Rykneld Homes.
Tina enjoyed horse riding, motorbikes, knitting, sewing, cross-stitch and walking.
Tina leaves behind her husband Steven Clifford, children Kelly, Abbie, Lee and Dean, four grandchildren and sister Lisa.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 17th August at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in Tina's memory to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors B. Hatterlsey & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road, Tel 01246232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020