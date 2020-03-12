|
Mrs Toni Contardi Chesterfield Mrs Gwennie Antoinette Contardi (known as Toni), has passed away, aged 56 years.
Born in Congleton, Cheshire, and was a resident of Chesterfield for 25 years.
Toni qualified as a State Registered Nurse in 1988 where she met her future husband Peter at the Lister Hospital, Stevenage.
Toni then became a devoted mother to her four children, who she loved, adored and was very proud of. She later trained as a Chiropodist, working in Chesterfield and surrounding areas for 20 years. Her friendly and caring nature was appreciated by her family, friends and her patients.
Toni enjoyed walking and relaxing in Derbyshire, especially at Chatsworth. She loved her many holidays in the UK and abroad with her family. Her other interests included reading, crocheting, attending Zumba classes and just spending time with her family and friends.
Toni leaves her husband Peter, daughters Sophie and Antonia, son Piers and
extended family. Toni was predeceased by her beloved son Giorgio.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday March 20, 2020 at 12:50pm. Family flowers only please.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield
(01246 232820). [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020