Tony McGuinness Notice
Mr Tony Reginald McGuinness Cutthorpe Mr Tony Reginald McGuinness of Cutthorpe has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 92 years.
Born in Tutbury, Staffordshire, Tony has been a local resident in Chesterfield for 70 years.
Tony worked as a Furnace Man at BTH Glass Works, he retired in 1990 after 49 years service.
He was interested in natural history, butterfly conservations, photography, he was the church organist and enjoyed walking in Derbyshire.
Tony was predeceased by his wife Eunice McGuinness.
He leaves behind son Peter, daughter Janet, two grandchildren and five
great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Lawrence Church, Barlow on Thursday 1st October 2020
at 2pm.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020
