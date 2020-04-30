Home

Mr Tony Revill Brampton Mr Tony Revill of Brampton, Chesterfield has passed away at Ashgate Hospice aged 58.
Born in Chesterfield, he was a lifelong resident.
Tony worked as a self employed Joiner for 42 years.
Tony had a keen interest in birds, he enjoyed breeding and showing them. He loved rock music, going to concerts, bike riding, walking, travelling and socialising.
He leaves his wife Anne.
Funeral service to take place Monday 4th May 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Family flowers only please, donations to Ashgate Hospice welcome.
Funeral Directors, B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
