Mr Trevor Maurice Cope Chesterfield Mr Trevor Maurice Cope of Chesterfield has passed
away at Chesterfield Royal
Hospital, aged 70 years.
Born in Sheffield, Trevor has been a local resident for nearly 40 years.
From school, Trevor started an Apprenticeship at British Steel, age 25 he worked as a Turner at GKN Sheepbridge for 33 years, lastly he worked in security before retiring aged 63.
Trevor enjoyed spending time with his wife Carole, and family. Trevor also donated blood, enjoyed reading, collected brass and enjoyed socialising in local pubs with friends.
Trevor leaves behind his wife Carole Cope, daughters Teresa and Alison, grandchildren Gemma, Shannon, Bethany and Georgia and great-grandchildren Freya, Harriet, Cora and Zachary.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 27th August at Brimington Crematorium at 9.50am, followed by wake at Arkwright Club.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Service, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ER, 01246 221555
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020
