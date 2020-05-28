|
Mr Trevor Hartshorne Clay Cross Mr Trevor Hartshorne has passed away peacefully at Hill House Care Home in Clay Cross, aged 83.
Born in Parkhouse Road, Lower Pilsley, he lived there until 1988, when he moved to Danesmoor following the death of his mother, Mary Ellen Hartshorne. He had been a resident at Hill House for the past 12 years.
Trevor will be dearly missed by his sister Sandra, brother-in-law Graham and nephews and partners Tony and Kathy, Chris and Sal and Andy and Marie. He also leaves great nephews Wesley, Kearen and Christopher and a great niece Lorna.
Trevor liked wrestling and cricket on television and watching cricket matches at Pilsley Miners' Welfare. He used to enjoy a drink in the White Hart and Gate Inn in North Wingfield and the Olde English in Clay Cross. He also liked to help his neighbours by getting their coal in and loved carrying the shopping and waving to passing bus drivers.
A graveside service was due to be followed by burial in his mother's grave in St Lawrence Churchyard, North Wingfield, on Wednesday May 27.
Funeral directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley (tel. 01246 851197).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020