Mr Trevor Shemwell Clowne Mr Trevor Melland Shemwell has passed away at East Clune Care Home, Clowne, aged 92.
Born in Holymoorside , Trevor has been a clowne resident for two years, previously a resident in Nottingham for 50 years.
Following his military service Trevor lived in thailand where he worked for Singer Sewing Machines On returning home he worked as an insurance agent for Royal London until he retired.
He was a keen gardener, particularly enjoying growing Tomatoes and Dahlias he was a member of the RSPB and when living at Lark Hill Extra Care Village in Nottingham was known as the Bird Man, due to his work feeding the birds.
Trevor was predeceased by his wife Laura Shemwell. He leaves his sister Rosemary Evans, nieces Sarah and Rachel Evans and niece Ellie Jones and her husband Gareth, nephew Stephen Lamb, children of Trevor's late sister Ann Lamb and Stephen Lamb's children Matthew and Lily.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 12.pm at Chesterfield Crematorium . Family and friends can view the service via web cam.
Funeral Directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, H Chesterfield. (01246 566592)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020