Trevor Snell

Notice Condolences

Trevor Snell Notice
Mr Trevor Snell Chesterfield Mr Trevor Snell of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79 years.
Born in Stonegravels, Chesterfield, Trevor has been a lifelong local resident.
Trevor worked as a Process Worker at Wingerworth Plant.
Trevor was a highly regarded local footballer. He loved cricket, golf and snooker, enjoyed square dancing and caravanning.
Trevor leaves behind his wife Averil Snell, son Christopher Snell, daughters-in-law Julie and Sarah, grandchildren Sharni, Paige, Kane, Callum and Daniel and great-grandchildren Tarlia, Emilia and Kelsie. Trevor was predeceased by his son Richard.
Funeral Service to take place on 4th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Director: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Chesterfield, S42 6TY, 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020
