|
|
|
Mr Trevor Snell Chesterfield Mr Trevor Snell of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79 years.
Born in Stonegravels, Chesterfield, Trevor has been a lifelong local resident.
Trevor worked as a Process Worker at Wingerworth Plant.
Trevor was a highly regarded local footballer. He loved cricket, golf and snooker, enjoyed square dancing and caravanning.
Trevor leaves behind his wife Averil Snell, son Christopher Snell, daughters-in-law Julie and Sarah, grandchildren Sharni, Paige, Kane, Callum and Daniel and great-grandchildren Tarlia, Emilia and Kelsie. Trevor was predeceased by his son Richard.
Funeral Service to take place on 4th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Director: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Chesterfield, S42 6TY, 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020