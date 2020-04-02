Home

Mrs Val Hemmingway Staveley Mrs Val Hemmingway, of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
Born in Poolsbrook and a lifelong local resident, Val was a housewife.
Her interests included bowling, spending time with family, travel and trips.
Val was predeceased by her husband Alan, she leaves daughters Wendy, Linda, Donna and grandsons Joe and Daniel.
The funeral service takes place on Monday April 6, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm. Family flowers only please.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020
