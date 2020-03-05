|
|
|
Mrs Valerie Allen Clay Cross Mrs Valerie Phyllis May Allen of Clay Cross, Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, after a short illness, aged 84.
She was born at Matlock Bath, after she married she moved to Clay Cross where she lived for the rest of her life.
In her younger years Valerie loved ball room dancing, and was Band Leader with Matlockonians she also liked knitting, crocheting, puzzle books, making items for local charities and watching tv soaps, loved dogs.
Valerie leaves her sons Leslie, Glyn and Michael, five grandchildren and five great- grandchildren and her best friend of 26 years David, good friend and neighbour Angela, lifelong friends Enid and Ethel.
The funeral service takes place on March 9, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 13.10.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield.
(01246 862142)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020