Mrs Valerie Auld Calow Mrs Valerie Auld, of Calow, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
Born in Duckmanton and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Valerie worked in a dress shop after finishing school. She then went to work for the Co-op, was a waitress at the Fiesta nightclub in Sheffield and Aquarius nightclub in Chesterfield. Later she worked in printing, first for her brother-in-law, at Points of Sale, Chesterfield, then for her son at A-Print in Rotherham, before retiring at the the of 67.
Her interests included coaching swimming, playing squash and tennis, cycling and running, gardening, DIY and watching any sport.
Valerie was divorced from Denis Auld, but they were best of friends. She leaves daughters Nicola and Sally, son Andrew, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday April 2, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium. Immediate family only.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020
