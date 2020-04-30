|
Mrs Valerie Kelly Walton Mrs Valerie Kelly of Walton, Chesterfield, passed away at Springbank Care Home, Chesterfield at the age of 81.
Born in Sheffield, Valerie was a local resident for 55 years who worked as a company secretary. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, she loved horses and dogs and going out in the Peak District.
Valerie was predeceased by her husband Daniel, she is survived by her three children Ashley, Paul and Tara and five grandchildren.
Funeral service is to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium
on Monday 4th May 2020
at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors, B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020