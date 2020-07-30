|
Mrs Valerie May Lee Ashgate Mrs Valerie May Lee (Val) of Holmebank View, Ashgate, Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 70 years.
Born in Hemblington, Norfolk, Val moved to Chesterfield with her family as a child.
Val worked in Postal Finance for many years, retiring in 2005.
Born in Norfolk, Val maintained a lifelong love of the North Norfolk coast, which she visited frequently until ill health intervened. She was passionate about cooking and her garden, a talented crafter whose range spanned an irresistible sloe gin, a cake in the shape of a WW2 Lancaster bomber, tapestry, clothing and hobby horses.
She had a strong interest in historic houses and gardens and for many years had been a member of the National Trust, the RHS and was a gold friend of Chatsworth. Above all, she was protective and supportive of her family.
Val leaves behind her husband David Lee and children Tim and Emma.
Funeral Service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, 11.30am on Wednesday 5th August. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020