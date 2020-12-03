Home

NEAL Valerie Anne
Late of Middleton by Wirksworth Suddenly but peacefully on
Friday 13th November 2020
in the care of The Royal Derby Hospital,
aged 80 years.
A loving wife of the late Ivor.
She will be sadly missed by her children;
Joanne, Rachael, Cassandra and
Jon-Paul. Valerie was a cherished sister, mother-in-law, grandmother,
great-grandmother and aunt.
Always missed but never forgotten by her many family and friends.
Funeral service was held at
Markeaton Crematorium Round Chapel
on Tuesday 2nd December 2020 at
2.20pm. Donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation.
c/o R & K Jepson
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth
DE4 4FB, 01629 822113
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020
