Mrs Vera Else New Tupton Mrs Vera Else, of New Tupton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 83.
Born in Stonebroom, Shirland and a resident of New Tupton for 61 years, Vera was a waitress.
Her interests included gardening and spending time with her family.
Vera was predeceased by her husband Arthur. She leaves son David, daughter Cheryl, grandchildren David, Matthew, Dayna, step granddaughters Lora and Rona, great-grandchildren Savannah, Sienna, Maya, Bay and four step great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 23, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020