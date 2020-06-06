|
Mrs Vera Lamont Shirebrook Mrs Vera Lamont passed away at New Bassett House aged 100.
Born in Stonerow, Scarcliffe, Vera had been a local resident all of her life. She was a retired house keeper.
Vera was predeceased by her husband Donald Lamont and buy her son Alistair Lamont, she is survived by one grandchild and three great grandchildren.
Funeral service took place on Thursday 28th May, 12.00 noon at Scarcliffe Churchyard, Scarcliffe.
Funeral enquiries to Stubbins & Hope 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020