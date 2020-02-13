Home

Vera Wright

Vera Wright Notice
Mrs Vera Wright Barrow Hill Mrs Vera Wright, of Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
A lifelong resident of Barrow Hill, Vera was a retired cleaner, actively running New Haven Restrooms.
Her interests included bingo, socialising, always taking an active role in the community and always looking after her family. She was Chesterfield Mayoress from 1993-1994.
Vera was predeceased by her husband George Arthur Wright. She leaves daughters and son, Jane, Patricia, Christopher and Sally, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
The funeral service takes place on March 2, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.10am.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
