Mrs Verene Hanson Black Boythorpe Mrs Verene Hanson Black, was Slinn, of Boythorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Verene was a housewife.
Her interests included spending time with her family, playing with her
granddaughter Laylah.
Verene was predeceased by her
husband Gordon in January 2020 She leaves son Paul, daughter-in-law Kirsty, grandchildren Tylah and Laylah.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 5, 2020,
Chesterfield Crematorium,
Brimington, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020