Mr Vincent Roy Moody 'Roy' Clowne Mr Vincent Roy Moody 'Roy' of Clowne has passed away peacefully at home, aged 97.
Born in Clowne, Roy has remained a lifelong resident.
During his school days,
he was Captain of Derbyshire Boys football team.
Roy started work as an Apprentice Joiner, but later became a professional footballer with Nottingham Forest F.C. until he joined the Royal Navy during World War II. He became a Petty Officer, a Physical Training Instructor, and played football for the Royal Navy team.
He played football for Lincoln City F.C. and, when his playing days were over, scouted for the them.
After the war he became a Machine Moulder at Staveley Works and, in 'retirement', was Head Caretaker at Boughton Lane School, Clowne.
He met his late wife, Lily, during the War and they were happily married for sixty-six years.
They loved foreign travel, but the most special and nostalgic trips they made were to St. Nicholas Church, Guisborough where they were married and
would walk down the aisle together on all of their sixty-six anniversaries.
Roy leaves two daughters, Kathleen and Lynne, a son, Peter, five grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren, all of whom they adored.
The burial took place on the
30th June at Clowne Cemetery. A graveside service for the immediate family was conducted by the Rev. Bryony Taylor and music was played by a Scottish Piper.
Funeral Directors: Porter's Funeral Services, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020