|
|
|
Mrs Violet Bradley Arkwright Town Mrs Violet Bradley of Arkwright Town has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 71.
Born in Whiston, Lancashire, Violet was a local resident for approximately 50 years.
She worked at Arkwright pit canteen for 3 years from 1985 to 1988, then kitchen at Arkwright Arms for 10 years, was cleaner at Riverside for 3 years, retired in 2002.
Violet enjoyed sewing, watching television, seeing her grandchildren and later going on cruises.
Violet was predeceased by her husband Douglas, she leaves her stepson Stephen, daughter-in-law Sally, grandchildren Fern and Todd.
The funeral service takes place on Saturday April 25, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium, followed by burial at Sutton Scarsdale Church.
Family only please.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020