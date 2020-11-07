|
Mrs Violet Green Clowne Mrs Violet Jean Green, of Clowne, has passed away at home, aged 85.
Born in Mastin Moor, she moved to Aston Terrace and finally moved to Clowne in 1939. Violet worked at Pleasley Mills in her younger days.
She was a member of Clowne Salvation Army and an Akela for their cub scout section.
Violet leaves her daughter Michelle, son-in-law John, grandchildren Emily and Nathan, sister Elsie, brothers Ken and Graham, nephews and nieces.
Funeral directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfields House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield (01246 570862).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 7, 2020