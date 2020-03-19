Home

Mrs Violet Worrall Clowne Mrs Violet Worrall, of Clowne, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 95.
Born in Sheffield and a resident of Clowne for 49 years, Violet was a retired company secretary.
Her interests included cooking, sewing and reading.
Violet was predeceased by her husband Gordon. She leaves two daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday March 26, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.50pm.
Funeral directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield (01246 570862).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020
