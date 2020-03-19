|
Mr Walter Clark Brampton Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Walter Clark of Brampton passed away aged 87.
Walter was a retired coal miner, working at Glapwell and Bolsover Colliery.
He loved listening to music and singing, used to like going to cinema and the occasional game of bingo.
Walter was predeceased by his wife Jean Clark. He leaves daughters Jean, Marie, Carol, Rita and Susan, son Stephen, 10 grandchildren and 13 great - grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 23, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020