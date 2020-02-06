Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Holmes

Notice Condolences

Walter Holmes Notice
Mr Walter Holmes Clowne Mr Walter Ernest Holmes, of Clowne, has passed away at Royal Hospital, Calow, aged 84.
Born in Leyton, East London, Walter was a local resident for 20 years.
He served two years national service in the RAF then became a garage worker and driver.
His hobbies included cycling, walking in the peak district, playing keyboard and doing oil paintings.
Walter was predeceased by his wife Shirley, he leaves his partner Sheila and his sister in London, Florrie.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 10, 2020 at 2.00 pm at Salvation Army Hall, burial at Clowne Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -