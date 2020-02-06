|
Mr Walter Holmes Clowne Mr Walter Ernest Holmes, of Clowne, has passed away at Royal Hospital, Calow, aged 84.
Born in Leyton, East London, Walter was a local resident for 20 years.
He served two years national service in the RAF then became a garage worker and driver.
His hobbies included cycling, walking in the peak district, playing keyboard and doing oil paintings.
Walter was predeceased by his wife Shirley, he leaves his partner Sheila and his sister in London, Florrie.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 10, 2020 at 2.00 pm at Salvation Army Hall, burial at Clowne Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020