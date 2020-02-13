|
Mrs Wendy Bradley Holmewood Mrs Wendy Elizabeth Bradley of Holmewood has passed away at home, aged 77.
Wendy was born in Oxford and has been a local resident for 52 years.
She was retired and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, puzzles and cross stitch, playing darts and ten pin bowling.
Wendy is survived by her husband Brian Bradley, daughters Jan and Mandy, son Colin, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, two bumps growing.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 13.10 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020