Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Newbold
276 Newbold Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 7AJ
01246 211 041
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
13:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Bradley

Notice Condolences

Wendy Bradley Notice
Mrs Wendy Bradley Holmewood Mrs Wendy Elizabeth Bradley of Holmewood has passed away at home, aged 77.
Wendy was born in Oxford and has been a local resident for 52 years.
She was retired and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, puzzles and cross stitch, playing darts and ten pin bowling.
Wendy is survived by her husband Brian Bradley, daughters Jan and Mandy, son Colin, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, two bumps growing.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 13.10 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -