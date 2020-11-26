|
Wendy Faulkner Chesterfield Wendy Freda Priscilla Faulkner, of Chesterfield, has passed away, aged 81.
Born in Hull and a resident of Chesterfield for seven years, Wendy was a teacher and councillor up to her retirement. Wendy also worked for the Samaritans.
Her main interest was helping people.
Wendy leaves her husband Trevor, sons Martin and Mark, daughters-in-law Kay and Rowena and four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 26, 2020, All Saints Church, Wingerworth, at 11am.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson & Son, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020