Mrs Wendy Halsall Chesterfield Mrs Wendy Halsall of Chesterfield passed away at The Green Nursing Home, Hasland, on 5th May 2020, aged 89.
She was born in Chesterfield where she remained all of her life.
Wendy was a PE teacher who taught at St Helena School for 30 years. She was a very active lady and was accomplished in many sports.
In her time she was a member of Chesterfield Tennis Club, Chesterfield Golf Club, Robinson's Crown Green Bowling Club and Wendy enjoyed horse riding and sailing.
She was a member of Probus and a Friend of Eyre Chapel and often ended up on the committees of the associations. Wendy was also an active member of Newbold Church being in the choir and the Ladies Group.
She loved her garden and walking in the Peak District.
Wendy was married to her husband Tom until his death in 1994.
She will be greatly missed by her children Joy and Jean, grandchildren John, Anna, Paul and Sally, great-grandchildren Thomas, Henry, Eva and Jack.
A life well lived, now at peace.
A cremation service will be held on 20th May 2020 (no guests) but a Memorial Service will take place in the future when we can all join together to celebrate Wendy's life.
Funeral Directors B Hattersley and Sons
No flowers please but any donations to Ashgate Hospice
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020