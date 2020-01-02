|
Wendy Woolley Wingerworth Mrs Wendy Elizabeth Woolley, of Wingerworth, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 68.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, her interests included the W.I., church, Mothers Union, gardening, cross stitch and spending time with her grandchildren.
Wendy leaves her husband Richard, daughters Fiona and Rachael, stepdaughter Paula, grandchildren Jack, Elise, Thomas, Lewis and great-granddaughter Ariana.
A memorial service will take place on Thursday January 9, 2020, All Saints Parish Church, Wingerworth, at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Wingerworth Church and Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020