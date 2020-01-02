Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Woolley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Woolley

Notice Condolences

Wendy Woolley Notice
Wendy Woolley Wingerworth Mrs Wendy Elizabeth Woolley, of Wingerworth, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 68.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, her interests included the W.I., church, Mothers Union, gardening, cross stitch and spending time with her grandchildren.
Wendy leaves her husband Richard, daughters Fiona and Rachael, stepdaughter Paula, grandchildren Jack, Elise, Thomas, Lewis and great-granddaughter Ariana.
A memorial service will take place on Thursday January 9, 2020, All Saints Parish Church, Wingerworth, at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Wingerworth Church and Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -