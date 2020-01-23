|
Mr Wilfred Dove Grassmoor Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Wilfred Dove has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88.
Wilfred served in the Army. worked at Avenue Coking Plant, Wingerworth.
He was interested in cricket, snooker, football and socialising.
The funeral service will take place on February 3, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Funeral Directors:
J.R.Hoult & Grandson,
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020