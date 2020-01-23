Home

J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Wilfred Dove Notice
Mr Wilfred Dove Grassmoor Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Wilfred Dove has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88.
Wilfred served in the Army. worked at Avenue Coking Plant, Wingerworth.
He was interested in cricket, snooker, football and socialising.
The funeral service will take place on February 3, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
