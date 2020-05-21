|
Mr Wilfred Edwards Danesmoor Lifelong Derbyshire resident Mr Wilfred Edwards of Danesmoor passed away at Claydon Lodge Nursing Home, aged 93
Wilfred was born in Clay Cross. He was employed as a Miner. In later years he worked at Clay Cross Council until he retired aged 65.
He enjoyed walking with his wife Ada and liked his garden.
Wilfred leaves his wife Ada Louise Edwards, sons Wilfred and Kevin, daughters-in-law Linda and Margaret, grandchildren Lisa, Jay and his partner Claire, great-grandchildren Bill and Tom.
The funeral service takes place on May 21, 2020 at Danesmoor Cemetery at 12.00 noon.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020