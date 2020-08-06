|
|
|
Mr William Barber Pilsley Mr William (Bill) Barber
of Pilsley, passed away peacefully at home on
July 28, 2020, aged 71.
Born at Pilsley, Bill was a lifelong resident of the village.
He leaves wife Anne, a
brother-in-law Alan, cousins Linda, Sue, Ted, Janet and Arthur, nephews Jonathan and Christopher and nieces Jennifer, Elizabeth and Holly.
Bill began work as a Wood Machinist at Coachbuilders Reeves Burgess in Pilsley and went on to be a welder for
42 years, initially at Reeves and then Abel Demountable Systems in Tupton.
He was a keen golfer and used to play with Alan at Tapton and at Kilton Forest, near Worksop, where he won competitions.
He was a member of a local golf society and enjoyed weekend golf trips. Bill liked watching all sports on television. He used to be a fast bowler for Pilsley Miners' Welfare cricket team and occasionally went to watch Derby County FC.
Bill also liked walking with Anne, especially around Hardwick, Poolsbrook and the Peak district.
He enjoyed holidays to Jersey, 60s music, dining out, a glass of red wine and tackling crossword puzzles and Sudoku.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.10pm on Tuesday August 11, 2020. Donations given in memory of Bill will go to the Macmillan Cancer Care Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Funeral directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield (Tel. 01246 851197).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020